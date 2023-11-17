Southern vs. Western Illinois: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-2) take on the Southern Jaguars (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Western Illinois vs. Southern matchup.
Southern vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Southern vs. Western Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Western Illinois Moneyline
|Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Western Illinois (-1.5)
|143.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Western Illinois (-1.5)
|143.5
|-122
|+100
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Southern vs. Western Illinois Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Southern put together a 15-11-0 ATS record last season.
- The Jaguars were an underdog by 1.5 points or more eight times last year, and covered the spread in six of those games.
- Western Illinois put together a 14-12-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 13 Leathernecks games hit the over.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.