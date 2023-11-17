How to Watch the Southern vs. Miami (FL) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Southern Jaguars (0-3) will be attempting to end a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Miami Hurricanes (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network X
Southern vs. Miami (FL) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars scored an average of 57.5 points per game last year, 6.1 fewer points than the 63.6 the Hurricanes gave up.
- When Southern gave up fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 15-6.
- Last year, the Hurricanes recorded 69.6 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 60.3 the Jaguars gave up.
- Miami (FL) had a 16-8 record last season when putting up more than 60.3 points.
- The Hurricanes made 40.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.5 percentage points lower than the Jaguars allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- The Jaguars shot at a 32.7% clip from the field last season, 9.0 percentage points fewer than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Hurricanes averaged.
Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 85-53
|Ferrell Center
|11/8/2023
|@ Texas
|L 80-35
|Moody Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 67-50
|Mackey Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
