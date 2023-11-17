Friday's contest between the Miami Hurricanes (2-0) and Southern Jaguars (0-3) squaring off at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 88-36 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Miami (FL), so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Jaguars are coming off of a 67-50 loss to Purdue in their most recent game on Sunday.

Southern vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Southern vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 88, Southern 36

Southern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jaguars were outscored by 2.8 points per game last season (scoring 57.5 points per game to rank 317th in college basketball while giving up 60.3 per outing to rank 74th in college basketball) and had a -92 scoring differential overall.

Southern scored more in conference action (60.3 points per game) than overall (57.5).

At home, the Jaguars scored 65.7 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 51.3.

At home, Southern gave up 56.7 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 64.6.

