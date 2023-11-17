How to Watch the SE Louisiana vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The LSU Tigers (3-1) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the SE Louisiana Lions (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at University Center (LA). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SE Louisiana vs. LSU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 82.3 points per game last year were 26.5 more points than the 55.8 the Lions allowed to opponents.
- LSU went 18-0 last season when giving up fewer than 62.1 points.
- Last year, the Lions averaged 62.1 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 57.9 the Tigers gave up.
- When SE Louisiana totaled more than 57.9 points last season, it went 16-1.
- The Lions shot 32.5% from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 36.0% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- The Tigers shot at a 46.4% rate from the field last season, 4.0 percentage points less than the 50.4% shooting opponents of the Lions averaged.
SE Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Millsaps
|W 61-30
|University Center (LA)
|11/10/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 67-46
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|W 90-30
|University Center (LA)
|11/17/2023
|LSU
|-
|University Center (LA)
|11/20/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|University Center (LA)
|11/25/2023
|Mobile
|-
|University Center (LA)
