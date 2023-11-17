Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ouachita Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Ouachita Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Central Catholic High School at St Frederick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
