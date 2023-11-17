The Northwestern State Demons (1-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at UNF Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northwestern State vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Northwestern State Stats Insights

The Demons shot 44.5% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 46.4% the Ospreys' opponents shot last season.

Northwestern State went 11-1 when it shot higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Demons were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Ospreys finished 272nd.

The Demons averaged just 3.0 fewer points per game last year (74.6) than the Ospreys gave up to opponents (77.6).

When it scored more than 77.6 points last season, Northwestern State went 13-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

Northwestern State scored 76.8 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Demons gave up 8.0 fewer points per game at home (67.7) than on the road (75.7).

Northwestern State drained more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than away (34.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule