The Northwestern State Demons (1-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at UNF Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. North Florida Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
Northwestern State Stats Insights

  • The Demons shot 44.5% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 46.4% the Ospreys' opponents shot last season.
  • Northwestern State went 11-1 when it shot higher than 46.4% from the field.
  • The Demons were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Ospreys finished 272nd.
  • The Demons averaged just 3.0 fewer points per game last year (74.6) than the Ospreys gave up to opponents (77.6).
  • When it scored more than 77.6 points last season, Northwestern State went 13-0.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

  • Northwestern State scored 76.8 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Demons gave up 8.0 fewer points per game at home (67.7) than on the road (75.7).
  • Northwestern State drained more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than away (34.8%).

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ Tulane L 88-71 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/13/2023 SFA L 96-70 Prather Coliseum
11/16/2023 Maine L 78-65 UNF Arena
11/17/2023 @ North Florida - UNF Arena
11/18/2023 Presbyterian - UNF Arena
11/28/2023 @ UL Monroe - Fant-Ewing Coliseum

