The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) face the Nicholls State Colonels (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Nicholls State Stats Insights

  • The Colonels shot 45.6% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 42.5% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Nicholls State had a 15-3 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Cougars ranked 72nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Colonels ranked 96th.
  • The Colonels averaged just 4.3 more points per game last year (75.6) than the Cougars allowed (71.3).
  • Nicholls State went 12-5 last season when it scored more than 71.3 points.

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Nicholls State put up 82.3 points per game last season, 10.6 more than it averaged away (71.7).
  • At home, the Colonels conceded 63.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 80.2.
  • Nicholls State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.0%) than away (32.3%).

Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ LSU W 68-66 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/15/2023 Denver L 91-85 Mitchell Center
11/16/2023 @ South Alabama W 102-97 Mitchell Center
11/17/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - Mitchell Center
11/21/2023 Blue Mountain (MS) - Stopher Gym
11/24/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum

