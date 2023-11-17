The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) face the Nicholls State Colonels (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Nicholls State Stats Insights

The Colonels shot 45.6% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 42.5% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Nicholls State had a 15-3 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Cougars ranked 72nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Colonels ranked 96th.

The Colonels averaged just 4.3 more points per game last year (75.6) than the Cougars allowed (71.3).

Nicholls State went 12-5 last season when it scored more than 71.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Nicholls State put up 82.3 points per game last season, 10.6 more than it averaged away (71.7).

At home, the Colonels conceded 63.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 80.2.

Nicholls State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.0%) than away (32.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule