The LSU Tigers (1-2) will meet the North Texas Mean Green (2-1) at 11:30 AM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

LSU vs. North Texas Game Information

LSU Top Players (2022-23)

  • K.J. Williams: 17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Adam Miller: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Derek Fountain: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Trae Hannibal: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cam Hayes: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Texas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tylor Perry: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Abou Ousmane: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Kai Huntsberry: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Aaron Scott: 7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Rubin Jones: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

LSU vs. North Texas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

LSU Rank LSU AVG North Texas AVG North Texas Rank
283rd 67.6 Points Scored 64.5 337th
199th 70.7 Points Allowed 55.8 1st
192nd 31.5 Rebounds 30.6 251st
72nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.5 166th
237th 12.3 Assists 11 329th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 10.5 44th

