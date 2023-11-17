The LSU Tigers (1-2) hit the court against the North Texas Mean Green (2-1) at 11:30 AM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPNU.

LSU vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPNU

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers made 41% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Mean Green allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

LSU went 13-9 when it shot better than 39.1% from the field.

The Mean Green ranked 251st in rebounding in college basketball, the Tigers finished 192nd.

Last year, the Tigers recorded 11.8 more points per game (67.6) than the Mean Green gave up (55.8).

LSU had a 13-15 record last season when scoring more than 55.8 points.

LSU Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, LSU averaged 6.9 more points per game (69.3) than it did in road games (62.4).

Defensively the Tigers played better at home last year, allowing 69.7 points per game, compared to 76.2 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, LSU fared better when playing at home last season, making 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.5% three-point percentage away from home.

LSU Upcoming Schedule