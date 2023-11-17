If you live in Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fairview High School at Hathaway High School

Game Time: 4:40 PM CT on November 17

4:40 PM CT on November 17 Location: Jennings, LA

Jennings, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Kinder High School at Hathaway High School