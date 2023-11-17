Herbert Jones and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans will be facing the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Jones, in his previous game (November 14 win against the Mavericks), produced 19 points, four assists, five steals and two blocks.

Now let's dig into Jones' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-110)

Over 9.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-132)

Over 3.5 (-132) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+122)

Over 2.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-161)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Nuggets conceded 112.5 points per game last season, eighth in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nuggets gave up 40.8 rebounds per game last year, best in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets allowed 25.7 per game last year, ranking them 15th in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Nuggets were third in the league last season, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

Herbert Jones vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 31 4 2 2 0 0 2

