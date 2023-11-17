Friday's contest between the Delaware State Hornets (0-3) and the Grambling Tigers (2-1) at Forbes Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-72, with Delaware State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 17.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Grambling vs. Delaware State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Forbes Arena

Grambling vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware State 74, Grambling 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Grambling vs. Delaware State

Computer Predicted Spread: Delaware State (-2.0)

Delaware State (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Grambling Performance Insights

Offensively, Grambling was the 248th-ranked team in the nation (69.0 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 15th-best (62.2 points conceded per game).

The Tigers were 210th in the country in rebounds per game (31.3) and 106th in rebounds conceded (30.1) last year.

Last season Grambling was ranked 289th in college basketball in assists with 11.7 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Tigers were 10th-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (5.0) last year. They were ranked 108th in 3-point percentage at 35.3%.

Grambling was 51st in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.2 per game) and 35th in 3-point percentage defensively (30.9%) last season.

The Tigers attempted 27.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 21.4% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 72.7% of their shots, with 78.6% of their makes coming from there.

