The Delaware State Hornets (0-3) will try to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Grambling Tigers (2-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Forbes Arena.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Grambling vs. Delaware State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grambling vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Forbes Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

Grambling vs. Delaware State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grambling Moneyline Delaware State Moneyline BetMGM Grambling (-8.5) 138.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Grambling (-8.5) 138.5 -355 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Grambling vs. Delaware State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Grambling went 19-9-0 ATS last season.

The Tigers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 28 times last season.

Delaware State went 14-11-0 ATS last season.

The Hornets and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 25 times last season.

