Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in De Soto Parish, Louisiana this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Franklin High School at Logansport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Logansport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeRidder High School at North DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Stonewall, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
