Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Claiborne Parish Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Claiborne Parish, Louisiana today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Claiborne Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Claiborne Academy at River Oaks School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.