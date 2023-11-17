Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Beauregard Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Beauregard Parish, Louisiana, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Beauregard Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
DeRidder High School at North DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Stonewall, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.