Thursday's game between the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) and Milwaukee Panthers (0-2) going head to head at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 80-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UL Monroe, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on November 16.

Their last time out, the Warhawks won on Saturday 78-62 over Miami (OH).

UL Monroe vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

UL Monroe vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: UL Monroe 80, Milwaukee 58

UL Monroe Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Warhawks were outscored by 7.1 points per game last season (posting 64.9 points per game, 181st in college basketball, while giving up 72 per contest, 334th in college basketball) and had a -212 scoring differential.

Offensively, UL Monroe put up 64.6 points per game last season in conference contests. To compare, its season average (64.9 points per game) was 0.3 PPG higher.

The Warhawks posted 69.2 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, they averaged 59.7 points per contest.

In home games, UL Monroe gave up 11.5 fewer points per game (66.7) than in road games (78.2).

