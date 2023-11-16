How to Watch Northwestern State vs. Maine on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Maine Black Bears (1-2) take the court against the Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.
Northwestern State vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northwestern State Stats Insights
- The Demons shot 44.5% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 46.3% the Black Bears' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Northwestern State had an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Demons were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Black Bears finished 334th.
- The Demons' 74.6 points per game last year were just 4.9 more points than the 69.7 the Black Bears gave up.
- Northwestern State went 18-3 last season when it scored more than 69.7 points.
Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Northwestern State scored 76.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.6.
- At home, the Demons conceded 67.7 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).
- Beyond the arc, Northwestern State sunk fewer 3-pointers away (8.3 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.8%) than at home (37.0%) too.
Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Dallas Christian
|W 101-54
|Prather Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|@ Tulane
|L 88-71
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/13/2023
|SFA
|L 96-70
|Prather Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Maine
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/18/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|UNF Arena
