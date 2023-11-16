The Maine Black Bears (1-2) take the court against the Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northwestern State vs. Maine Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northwestern State Stats Insights

The Demons shot 44.5% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 46.3% the Black Bears' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Northwestern State had an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Demons were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Black Bears finished 334th.

The Demons' 74.6 points per game last year were just 4.9 more points than the 69.7 the Black Bears gave up.

Northwestern State went 18-3 last season when it scored more than 69.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Northwestern State scored 76.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.6.

At home, the Demons conceded 67.7 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).

Beyond the arc, Northwestern State sunk fewer 3-pointers away (8.3 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.8%) than at home (37.0%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule