The Maine Black Bears (1-2) take the court against the Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. Maine Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State Stats Insights

  • The Demons shot 44.5% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 46.3% the Black Bears' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Northwestern State had an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Demons were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Black Bears finished 334th.
  • The Demons' 74.6 points per game last year were just 4.9 more points than the 69.7 the Black Bears gave up.
  • Northwestern State went 18-3 last season when it scored more than 69.7 points.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Northwestern State scored 76.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.6.
  • At home, the Demons conceded 67.7 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).
  • Beyond the arc, Northwestern State sunk fewer 3-pointers away (8.3 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.8%) than at home (37.0%) too.

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Dallas Christian W 101-54 Prather Coliseum
11/9/2023 @ Tulane L 88-71 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/13/2023 SFA L 96-70 Prather Coliseum
11/16/2023 Maine - UNF Arena
11/17/2023 @ North Florida - UNF Arena
11/18/2023 Presbyterian - UNF Arena

