The LSU Tigers (1-1) host the Dayton Flyers (1-1) at TD Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the matchup.

LSU vs. Dayton Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

LSU Betting Records & Stats

LSU won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 20 times.

Dayton's .438 ATS win percentage (14-18-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than LSU's .333 mark (10-20-0 ATS Record).

LSU vs. Dayton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LSU 67.6 136.2 70.7 131.7 139.2 Dayton 68.6 136.2 61.0 131.7 131.4

Additional LSU Insights & Trends

Last year, the Tigers scored 6.6 more points per game (67.6) than the Flyers gave up (61.0).

When LSU put up more than 61.0 points last season, it went 8-11 against the spread and 11-11 overall.

LSU vs. Dayton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LSU 10-20-0 14-16-0 Dayton 14-18-0 11-21-0

LSU vs. Dayton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LSU Dayton 10-8 Home Record 14-2 0-9 Away Record 5-6 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.9 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-10-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

