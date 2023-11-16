LSU vs. Dayton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The LSU Tigers (1-1) host the Dayton Flyers (1-1) at TD Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the matchup.
LSU vs. Dayton Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Charleston, South Carolina
- Venue: TD Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
LSU Betting Records & Stats
- LSU won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 20 times.
- Dayton's .438 ATS win percentage (14-18-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than LSU's .333 mark (10-20-0 ATS Record).
LSU vs. Dayton Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|LSU
|67.6
|136.2
|70.7
|131.7
|139.2
|Dayton
|68.6
|136.2
|61.0
|131.7
|131.4
Additional LSU Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Tigers scored 6.6 more points per game (67.6) than the Flyers gave up (61.0).
- When LSU put up more than 61.0 points last season, it went 8-11 against the spread and 11-11 overall.
LSU vs. Dayton Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|LSU
|10-20-0
|14-16-0
|Dayton
|14-18-0
|11-21-0
LSU vs. Dayton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|LSU
|Dayton
|10-8
|Home Record
|14-2
|0-9
|Away Record
|5-6
|4-11-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|2-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|69.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.9
|62.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.5
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-10-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-8-0
