LSU vs. Dayton November 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The LSU Tigers (1-0) play the Dayton Flyers (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 airing on ESPN2.
LSU vs. Dayton Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
LSU Top Players (2022-23)
- K.J. Williams: 17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Adam Miller: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Derek Fountain: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trae Hannibal: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cam Hayes: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Dayton Top Players (2022-23)
- Daron Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Toumani Camara: 13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mustapha Amzil: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malachi Smith: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Sharavjamts: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
LSU vs. Dayton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|LSU Rank
|LSU AVG
|Dayton AVG
|Dayton Rank
|283rd
|67.6
|Points Scored
|68.6
|259th
|199th
|70.7
|Points Allowed
|61
|9th
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|33
|101st
|72nd
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|15.2
|40th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
