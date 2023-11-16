The LSU Tigers (1-0) play the Dayton Flyers (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 airing on ESPN2.

LSU vs. Dayton Game Information

LSU Top Players (2022-23)

  • K.J. Williams: 17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Adam Miller: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Derek Fountain: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Trae Hannibal: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cam Hayes: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Dayton Top Players (2022-23)

  • Daron Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Toumani Camara: 13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Mustapha Amzil: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Malachi Smith: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mike Sharavjamts: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

LSU vs. Dayton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

LSU Rank LSU AVG Dayton AVG Dayton Rank
283rd 67.6 Points Scored 68.6 259th
199th 70.7 Points Allowed 61 9th
192nd 31.5 Rebounds 33 101st
72nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th
200th 7.2 3pt Made 6.6 266th
237th 12.3 Assists 15.2 40th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

