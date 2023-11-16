How to Watch LSU vs. Dayton on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dayton Flyers (1-1) battle the LSU Tigers (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
LSU vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
LSU Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot at a 41% rate from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Flyers averaged.
- Last season, LSU had a 12-9 record in games the team collectively shot better than 39.3% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Flyers finished 204th.
- The Tigers' 67.6 points per game last year were 6.6 more points than the 61 the Flyers allowed to opponents.
- LSU went 11-11 last season when it scored more than 61 points.
LSU Home & Away Comparison
- At home, LSU scored 69.3 points per game last season, 6.9 more than it averaged away (62.4).
- The Tigers gave up fewer points at home (69.7 per game) than on the road (76.2) last season.
- LSU drained more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (32.5%).
LSU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 106-60
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/10/2023
|Nicholls State
|L 68-66
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/16/2023
|Dayton
|-
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
