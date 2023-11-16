The Dayton Flyers (1-1) battle the LSU Tigers (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

LSU vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers shot at a 41% rate from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Flyers averaged.

Last season, LSU had a 12-9 record in games the team collectively shot better than 39.3% from the field.

The Tigers were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Flyers finished 204th.

The Tigers' 67.6 points per game last year were 6.6 more points than the 61 the Flyers allowed to opponents.

LSU went 11-11 last season when it scored more than 61 points.

LSU Home & Away Comparison

At home, LSU scored 69.3 points per game last season, 6.9 more than it averaged away (62.4).

The Tigers gave up fewer points at home (69.7 per game) than on the road (76.2) last season.

LSU drained more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (32.5%).

LSU Upcoming Schedule