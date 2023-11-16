The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-1) face the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Game Information

Louisiana Tech Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Crawford: 13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Cobe Williams: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Keaston Willis: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kenny Hunter: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
  • Jordan Crawford: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

UL Monroe Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyreke Locure: 14.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Thomas Howell: 9.5 PTS, 8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jamari Blackmon: 13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Victor Baffuto: 7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Savion Gallion: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UL Monroe Rank UL Monroe AVG Louisiana Tech AVG Louisiana Tech Rank
289th 67.4 Points Scored 72.2 162nd
166th 69.8 Points Allowed 70.3 184th
178th 31.8 Rebounds 31.2 220th
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 8.5 60th
211th 12.6 Assists 12.3 237th
189th 11.9 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

