The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-1) face the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Game Information

Louisiana Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Crawford: 13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Cobe Williams: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK Keaston Willis: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kenny Hunter: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Jordan Crawford: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

UL Monroe Top Players (2022-23)

Tyreke Locure: 14.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Thomas Howell: 9.5 PTS, 8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Jamari Blackmon: 13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Victor Baffuto: 7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK Savion Gallion: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UL Monroe Rank UL Monroe AVG Louisiana Tech AVG Louisiana Tech Rank 289th 67.4 Points Scored 72.2 162nd 166th 69.8 Points Allowed 70.3 184th 178th 31.8 Rebounds 31.2 220th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 8.5 60th 211th 12.6 Assists 12.3 237th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

