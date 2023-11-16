The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) play the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Tech Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana Tech (-9.5) 137.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana Tech (-10.5) 139.5 -750 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends (2022-23)

Louisiana Tech compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to go over the point total 18 out of 28 times last season.

UL Monroe went 12-14-0 ATS last year.

A total of 11 of the Warhawks' games last season hit the over.

