How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Warhawks allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- Louisiana Tech had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Warhawks ranked 178th.
- Last year, the Bulldogs scored 72.2 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 69.8 the Warhawks gave up.
- When Louisiana Tech scored more than 69.8 points last season, it went 12-5.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Louisiana Tech performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 75.8 points per game, compared to 68.5 per game away from home.
- At home, the Bulldogs allowed 4.2 fewer points per game (68.7) than on the road (72.9).
- Louisiana Tech sunk 8.3 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 1.3% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.7, 35.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 81-73
|Moby Arena
|11/13/2023
|Lyon
|W 100-43
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/16/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.