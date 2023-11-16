The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Grambling Tigers (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Grambling Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
Grambling vs. Arizona State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Sun Devils scored an average of 65.3 points per game last year, only 2.8 more points than the 62.5 the Tigers gave up.
  • When Arizona State allowed fewer than 56.1 points last season, it went 1-1.
  • Last year, the Tigers recorded 17.9 fewer points per game (56.1) than the Sun Devils gave up (74).
  • Last season, the Tigers had a 32.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 14.1% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents knocked down.
  • The Sun Devils' 36.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 12 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (48.5%).

Grambling Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Champion Christian W 93-48 Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
11/9/2023 @ North Texas L 83-60 UNT Coliseum
11/13/2023 @ South Florida L 83-57 Yuengling Center
11/16/2023 Arizona State - Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
11/19/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
11/22/2023 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum

