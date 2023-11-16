Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Evangeline Parish Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Evangeline Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Evangeline Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Avoyelles Public Charter School at Sacred Heart High School
- Game Time: 4:50 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Lecompte, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mamou High School at South Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Longville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.