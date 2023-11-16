Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Beauregard Parish Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Beauregard Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mamou High School at South Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Longville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
