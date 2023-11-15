Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Rapides Parish, Louisiana today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rapides Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Avoyelles Public Charter School at Glenmora High School

Game Time: 4:50 PM CT on November 15

4:50 PM CT on November 15 Location: Lecompte, LA

Lecompte, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Sacred Heart High School at Rapides High School