The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (0-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network +

New Orleans vs. Mississippi State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Privateers scored an average of 61.5 points per game last year, only 2.5 more points than the 59.0 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.

When New Orleans gave up fewer than 71.1 points last season, it went 7-13.

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged only 3.9 more points per game (71.1) than the Privateers gave up (67.2).

When Mississippi State totaled more than 67.2 points last season, it went 17-1.

New Orleans Schedule