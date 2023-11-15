At Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Washington Wizards (2-8) hope to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (8-3) at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on MNMT and BSSW.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Wizards matchup.

Mavericks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSW

MNMT and BSSW Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Mavericks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-5.5) 242.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mavericks (-5.5) 243 -250 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mavericks vs Wizards Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Mavericks average 122.8 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 118.8 per contest (25th in the NBA). They have a +44 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Wizards have been outscored by 7.2 points per game (posting 115.3 points per game, eighth in league, while conceding 122.5 per outing, 28th in NBA) and have a -72 scoring differential.

The two teams average 238.1 points per game combined, 4.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 241.3 points per game combined, 1.2 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Dallas has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Washington has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.

Mavericks and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1100 - Wizards +100000 +50000 -

