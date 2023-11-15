Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Luka Doncic, Kyle Kuzma and others in the Dallas Mavericks-Washington Wizards matchup at Capital One Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Wizards Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Mavericks vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: -104)
  • The 28.5 points prop bet set for Doncic on Wednesday is 12.5 fewer points than his season scoring average (41).
  • He has averaged 3.0 more rebounds per game (11.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).
  • Doncic's season-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is the exact same as Wednesday's assist over/under.
  • Doncic has made six three pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS 3PM
17.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +128)
  • The 18 points Tim Hardaway Jr. scores per game are 0.5 more than his prop total on Wednesday (17.5).
  • He three made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Dereck Lively Props

PTS REB
8.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -135)
  • Dereck Lively is averaging 12.5 points during the 2023-24 season, 4.0 more than Wednesday's over/under.
  • His rebounding average -- six -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -111)
  • Kuzma's 22.3 points per game are 1.2 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
  • He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 6.5).
  • Kuzma's assist average -- two -- is 1.5 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).
  • Kuzma has knocked down 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
10.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: +106)
  • The 10.5 points prop bet set for Tyus Jones on Wednesday is 3.2 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (13.7).
  • He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (2.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (2.5).
  • Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).
  • Jones has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

