Top Player Prop Bets for Mavericks vs. Wizards on November 15, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Luka Doncic, Kyle Kuzma and others in the Dallas Mavericks-Washington Wizards matchup at Capital One Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Mavericks vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -125)
|8.5 (Over: -114)
|8.5 (Over: +114)
|3.5 (Over: -104)
- The 28.5 points prop bet set for Doncic on Wednesday is 12.5 fewer points than his season scoring average (41).
- He has averaged 3.0 more rebounds per game (11.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).
- Doncic's season-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is the exact same as Wednesday's assist over/under.
- Doncic has made six three pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).
Tim Hardaway Jr. Props
|PTS
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: +100)
|3.5 (Over: +128)
- The 18 points Tim Hardaway Jr. scores per game are 0.5 more than his prop total on Wednesday (17.5).
- He three made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
Dereck Lively Props
|PTS
|REB
|8.5 (Over: -118)
|6.5 (Over: -135)
- Dereck Lively is averaging 12.5 points during the 2023-24 season, 4.0 more than Wednesday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- six -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -115)
|6.5 (Over: -132)
|3.5 (Over: +104)
|2.5 (Over: -111)
- Kuzma's 22.3 points per game are 1.2 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 6.5).
- Kuzma's assist average -- two -- is 1.5 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).
- Kuzma has knocked down 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
Tyus Jones Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|10.5 (Over: -120)
|2.5 (Over: -161)
|6.5 (Over: -106)
|1.5 (Over: +106)
- The 10.5 points prop bet set for Tyus Jones on Wednesday is 3.2 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (13.7).
- He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (2.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (2.5).
- Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Jones has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
