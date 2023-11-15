Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Luka Doncic, Kyle Kuzma and others in the Dallas Mavericks-Washington Wizards matchup at Capital One Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Mavericks vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: -104)

The 28.5 points prop bet set for Doncic on Wednesday is 12.5 fewer points than his season scoring average (41).

He has averaged 3.0 more rebounds per game (11.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Doncic's season-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is the exact same as Wednesday's assist over/under.

Doncic has made six three pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS 3PM 17.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +128)

The 18 points Tim Hardaway Jr. scores per game are 0.5 more than his prop total on Wednesday (17.5).

He three made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Dereck Lively Props

PTS REB 8.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -135)

Dereck Lively is averaging 12.5 points during the 2023-24 season, 4.0 more than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- six -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -111)

Kuzma's 22.3 points per game are 1.2 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 6.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- two -- is 1.5 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).

Kuzma has knocked down 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: +106)

The 10.5 points prop bet set for Tyus Jones on Wednesday is 3.2 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (13.7).

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (2.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Jones has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

