The Washington Wizards (2-8) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8-3) on November 15, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs on MNMT and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs Wizards Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

This season, the Mavericks have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 49.4% of shots the Wizards' opponents have knocked down.

Dallas has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.4% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 30th.

The 122.8 points per game the Mavericks put up are just 0.3 more points than the Wizards give up (122.5).

When Dallas puts up more than 122.5 points, it is 6-0.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Mavericks are scoring 3.3 more points per game (124.6) than they are in away games (121.3).

Dallas is ceding 119.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 118.5.

When it comes to total threes made, the Mavericks have performed worse at home this year, draining 17.0 treys per game, compared to 17.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, they've produced a 40.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 38.4% mark when playing on the road.

Mavericks Injuries