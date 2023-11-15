Mavericks vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (2-8) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8-3) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSSW. The matchup's over/under is set at 242.5.
Mavericks vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-5.5
|242.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- In five of 11 games this season, Dallas and its opponents have gone over 242.5 points.
- Dallas has an average point total of 241.6 in its matchups this year, 0.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Mavericks are 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Dallas has won seven out of the nine games in which it has been favored.
- Dallas has played as a favorite of -225 or more twice this season and won both games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mavericks have a 69.2% chance to win.
Mavericks vs Wizards Additional Info
Mavericks vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 242.5
|% of Games Over 242.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|5
|45.5%
|122.8
|238.1
|118.8
|241.3
|230.1
|Wizards
|4
|40%
|115.3
|238.1
|122.5
|241.3
|233.4
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- Dallas has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (2-3-0) than it does in away games (4-2-0).
- The Mavericks average just 0.3 more points per game (122.8) than the Wizards give up (122.5).
- Dallas has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when scoring more than 122.5 points.
Mavericks vs. Wizards Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|6-5
|0-2
|9-2
|Wizards
|5-5
|3-3
|7-3
Mavericks vs. Wizards Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Wizards
|122.8
|115.3
|2
|8
|4-2
|2-2
|6-0
|1-3
|118.8
|122.5
|25
|28
|3-0
|4-1
|3-0
|2-3
