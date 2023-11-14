Stars vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (10-3-1) will aim to prolong a three-game win streak when they square off against the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-1) at home on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS.
Stars vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-225)
|Coyotes (+180)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars are 9-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Dallas has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter and won every time.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 69.2% chance to win.
- Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in six of 14 games this season.
Stars vs Coyotes Additional Info
Stars vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|47 (13th)
|Goals
|47 (13th)
|35 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|42 (12th)
|9 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (3rd)
|4 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (24th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 7-3-0 overall.
- Dallas hit the over in five of its last 10 contests.
- The Stars and their opponents have combined to score 6 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Stars are ranked 13th in the NHL with 47 goals this season, an average of 3.4 per contest.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in league competition, conceding 35 goals to rank sixth.
- The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +12.
