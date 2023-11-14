The Dallas Stars (10-3-1) will aim to prolong a three-game win streak when they square off against the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-1) at home on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stars vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-225) Coyotes (+180) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars are 9-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Dallas has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter and won every time.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 69.2% chance to win.

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in six of 14 games this season.

Stars vs Coyotes Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs. Coyotes Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 47 (13th) Goals 47 (13th) 35 (6th) Goals Allowed 42 (12th) 9 (20th) Power Play Goals 16 (3rd) 4 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (24th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 7-3-0 overall.

Dallas hit the over in five of its last 10 contests.

The Stars and their opponents have combined to score 6 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars are ranked 13th in the NHL with 47 goals this season, an average of 3.4 per contest.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in league competition, conceding 35 goals to rank sixth.

The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +12.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.