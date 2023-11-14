The Dallas Mavericks visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Luka Doncic and others in this game.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -122)

The 25.5 points prop bet over/under set for Zion Williamson on Tuesday is 2.0 more than his scoring average on the season (23.5).

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (6.5).

Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game this year, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: +102) 7.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +100)

The 30.5-point total set for Doncic on Tuesday is 10.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 3.0 more rebounds per game (11.5) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (8.5).

Doncic's season-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is 1.0 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (7.5).

Doncic's six made three-pointers per game is 2.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -122)

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s 18 points per game are 2.5 more than Tuesday's prop total.

He has pulled down five rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He drains three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday (3.5).

