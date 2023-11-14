Pelicans vs. Mavericks November 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:20 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) are welcoming in the Dallas Mavericks (3-0) for a matchup of Southwest Division foes at Smoothie King Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, BSSW
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum collected 20.9 points last year, plus 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists.
- Last season, Jonas Valanciunas recorded an average of 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
- Herbert Jones' stats last season included 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He sank 46.9% of his shots from the field.
- Zion Williamson averaged 26 points, 7 boards and 4.6 assists. He drained 60.8% of his shots from the field.
- Last season, Larry Nance Jr. recorded 6.8 points, 5.4 boards and 1.8 assists. He made 61% of his shots from the floor.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic collected 32.4 points last season, plus 8 assists and 8.6 rebounds.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. collected 14.4 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Grant Williams averaged 8.1 points last season, plus 1.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
- Dwight Powell recorded 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
- Josh Green averaged 9.1 points, 1.7 assists and 3 rebounds.
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pelicans
|Mavericks
|114.4
|Points Avg.
|114.2
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.1
|48%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|37.1%
