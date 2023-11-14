In the upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Nils Lundkvist to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundkvist stats and insights

Lundkvist is yet to score through 14 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Lundkvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:33 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 17:56 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:31 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:30 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:46 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 1 0 1 13:40 Away W 4-3 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:21 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:53 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:30 Away W 4-1

Stars vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.