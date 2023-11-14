Tuesday's contest features the Nicholls Colonels (3-0) and the SMU Mustangs (2-0) matching up at Moody Coliseum (on November 14) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-65 victory for Nicholls.

The Colonels' last contest on Friday ended in a 94-52 win against Southern University at New Orleans.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Nicholls vs. SMU Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nicholls vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls 72, SMU 65

Other Southland Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nicholls Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Colonels averaged 58.1 points per game last season (309th in college basketball) while allowing 71.9 per contest (333rd in college basketball). They had a -401 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 13.8 points per game.

Nicholls scored more in conference play (59.8 points per game) than overall (58.1).

The Colonels scored 59.9 points per game at home last season, and 54.4 on the road.

In 2022-23, Nicholls gave up 7.9 fewer points per game at home (67.9) than on the road (75.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.