Player prop bet odds for Luka Doncic and others are listed when the Dallas Mavericks visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Mavericks vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: +102) 7.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +100)

Tuesday's over/under for Doncic is 30.5 points. That is 10.5 fewer than his season average of 41.

He has averaged 3.0 more rebounds per game (11.5) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (8.5).

Doncic's season-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is 1.0 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (7.5).

Doncic's six made three-pointers per game is 2.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: +124)

The 15.5-point total set for Tim Hardaway Jr. on Tuesday is 2.5 less than his season scoring average.

He has averaged five rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He has connected on three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Dereck Lively Props

PTS REB 8.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: -115)

The 8.5-point over/under set for Dereck Lively on Tuesday is 4.0 lower than his season scoring average of 12.5.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 5.5).

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -122)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Zion Williamson is 25.5 points. That is 2.0 more than his season average of 23.5.

He has averaged six rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (6.5).

Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

