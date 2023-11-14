The New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs on BSNO and BSSW.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 120 - Pelicans 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 3.5)

Mavericks (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-6.7)

Mavericks (-6.7) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.5

The Mavericks (6-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 60% of the time, 20% more often than the Pelicans (4-6-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Dallas (3-3) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than New Orleans (1-3) does as the underdog (25%).

Dallas and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 80% of the time this season (eight out of 10). That's more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (five out of 10).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Mavericks are 7-1, while the Pelicans are 2-4 as moneyline underdogs.

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans are the fifth-worst squad in the NBA in points scored (109.1 per game) and 22nd in points allowed (116.2).

On the glass, New Orleans is 15th in the NBA in rebounds (44.4 per game). It is third-worst in rebounds allowed (48.6 per game).

The Pelicans are fifth-worst in the NBA in assists (22.9 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, New Orleans is 16th in the league in turnovers committed (14.2 per game) and 25th in turnovers forced (12.6).

Beyond the arc, the Pelicans are 21st in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.4). They are 22nd in 3-point percentage at 34.8%.

