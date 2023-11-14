The New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSW.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 120 - Pelicans 113

Pelicans vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 3.5)

Mavericks (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-6.7)

Mavericks (-6.7) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



Under (239.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.5

The Pelicans (4-6-0 ATS) have covered the spread 60% of the time, 20% less often than the Mavericks (6-4-0) this season.

Dallas covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (25%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, New Orleans and its opponents don't do it as often (50% of the time) as Dallas and its opponents (80%).

The Mavericks have an .875 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-1) this season while the Pelicans have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-4).

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans are the fifth-worst squad in the league in points scored (109.1 per game) and 22nd in points conceded (116.2).

In 2023-24, New Orleans is 15th in the league in rebounds (44.4 per game) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (48.6).

With 22.9 assists per game, the Pelicans are fifth-worst in the NBA.

New Orleans commits 14.2 turnovers per game and force 12.6 per game, ranking 16th and 25th, respectively, in the league.

The Pelicans are 21st in the league in 3-pointers made (11.4 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (34.8%).

