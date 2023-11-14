On Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, the New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) will be trying to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (8-2). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSW.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mavericks vs. Pelicans matchup.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Pelicans Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-3.5) 239.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs Pelicans Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Mavericks' +65 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 124.1 points per game (second in the NBA) while allowing 117.6 per contest (24th in the league).

The Pelicans have a -71 scoring differential, falling short by 7.1 points per game. They're putting up 109.1 points per game, 27th in the league, and are allowing 116.2 per outing to rank 22nd in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 233.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 233.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

New Orleans is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

Mavericks and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1100 - Pelicans +5000 +2500 -

