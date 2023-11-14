The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) face the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN.

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Spartans allowed to opponents.

In games Duke shot better than 42.4% from the field, it went 16-3 overall.

The Spartans ranked 156th in rebounding in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 20th.

Last year, the Blue Devils scored just 4.1 more points per game (72) than the Spartans allowed (67.9).

Duke had a 19-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans shot 45.2% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 40.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.

Michigan State put together a 16-7 straight up record in games it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Spartans were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Blue Devils finished 25th.

The Spartans averaged 7.3 more points per game last year (70.9) than the Blue Devils gave up (63.6).

Michigan State went 16-5 last season when allowing fewer than 72 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Duke performed better at home last year, posting 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game in away games.

Defensively the Blue Devils played better at home last season, ceding 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 on the road.

When playing at home, Duke made 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than in away games (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (69).

In 2022-23, the Spartans conceded 10.6 fewer points per game at home (61.4) than away (72).

Beyond the arc, Michigan State drained fewer triples on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (40.3%) than at home (41.9%) as well.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/10/2023 Arizona L 78-73 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center 11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/21/2023 La Salle - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule