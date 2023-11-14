If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sam Houston High School at Anacoco High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 14

5:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Anacoco, LA

Anacoco, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Starks High School at South Beauregard High School