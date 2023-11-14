Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allen Parish Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Allen Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Allen Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Evans High School at Elizabeth High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Elizabeth, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.