The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (2-0) and the Southern Jaguars (1-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at McKale Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Southern vs. Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

In Southern's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

The Jaguars beat the spread 15 times in 32 games last season.

Arizona covered the spread less often than Southern last season, recording an ATS record of 16-13-0, as opposed to the 15-11-0 mark of the Jaguars.

Southern vs. Arizona Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 81.9 153.8 71.1 142.4 152.1 Southern 71.9 153.8 71.3 142.4 141

Additional Southern Insights & Trends

The Jaguars averaged only 0.8 more points per game last year (71.9) than the Wildcats gave up to opponents (71.1).

Southern put together an 11-1 ATS record and a 12-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.1 points.

Southern vs. Arizona Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 16-13-0 16-13-0 Southern 15-11-0 12-14-0

Southern vs. Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Southern 15-2 Home Record 9-2 6-4 Away Record 5-12 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

