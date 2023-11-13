How to Watch Southern vs. Arizona on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (2-0) play the Southern Jaguars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Southern vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Southern Stats Insights
- The Jaguars' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
- Southern went 12-5 when it shot better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Jaguars were the 262nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 162nd.
- The Jaguars averaged only 0.8 more points per game last year (71.9) than the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score (71.1).
- Southern put together a 12-3 record last season in games it scored more than 71.1 points.
Southern Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Southern scored 82.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.4.
- The Jaguars conceded fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than on the road (73.6) last season.
- Southern knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than away (30.5%).
Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ TCU
|L 108-75
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ UNLV
|W 85-71
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|-
|Western Hall
|11/19/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
