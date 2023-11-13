The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (2-0) play the Southern Jaguars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Southern vs. Arizona Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Southern Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
  • Southern went 12-5 when it shot better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Jaguars were the 262nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 162nd.
  • The Jaguars averaged only 0.8 more points per game last year (71.9) than the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score (71.1).
  • Southern put together a 12-3 record last season in games it scored more than 71.1 points.

Southern Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Southern scored 82.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.4.
  • The Jaguars conceded fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than on the road (73.6) last season.
  • Southern knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than away (30.5%).

Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ TCU L 108-75 Schollmaier Arena
11/8/2023 @ UNLV W 85-71 Thomas & Mack Center
11/13/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center
11/17/2023 @ Western Illinois - Western Hall
11/19/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center

