Northwestern State vs. SFA November 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Northwestern State Demons (1-1) will meet the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Northwestern State vs. SFA Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Northwestern State Top Players (2022-23)
- Demarcus Sharp: 19.5 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Isaac Haney: 11 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Monta Black: 15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Hampton: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dayne Prim: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
SFA Top Players (2022-23)
- Sadaidriene Hall: 13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- AJ Cajuste: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Nigel Hawkins: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Latrell Jossell: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 7.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
Northwestern State vs. SFA Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northwestern State Rank
|Northwestern State AVG
|SFA AVG
|SFA Rank
|109th
|74.6
|Points Scored
|75.8
|77th
|240th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|70
|174th
|270th
|30.1
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|15.1
|46th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|14.4
|342nd
