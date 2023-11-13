How to Watch Northwestern State vs. SFA on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) take on the Northwestern State Demons (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Northwestern State vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northwestern State Stats Insights
- The Demons shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of the 'Jacks averaged.
- Northwestern State compiled a 19-1 straight up record in games it shot above 43.9% from the field.
- The Demons were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the 'Jacks finished 109th.
- The Demons put up an average of 74.6 points per game last year, only 4.6 more points than the 70 the 'Jacks allowed to opponents.
- Northwestern State went 17-3 last season when it scored more than 70 points.
Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison
- Northwestern State scored 76.8 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 on the road.
- At home, the Demons allowed 67.7 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.7).
- Northwestern State sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (34.8%).
Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Dallas Christian
|W 101-54
|Prather Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|@ Tulane
|L 88-71
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/13/2023
|SFA
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Maine
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
