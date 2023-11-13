The South Florida Bulls (2-0) go up against the Grambling Tigers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Grambling Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grambling vs. South Florida 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers averaged just 3.9 fewer points per game last year (56.1) than the Bulls allowed their opponents to score (60.0).

Grambling had a 10-14 record last season when allowing fewer than 70.1 points.

Last year, the Bulls averaged 70.1 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 62.5 the Tigers gave up.

South Florida had a 24-2 record last season when scoring more than 62.5 points.

The Bulls shot 41.9% from the field last season, 6.6 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

The Tigers' 32.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.0 percentage points lower than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

Grambling Schedule